Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Arya Capital Management Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 2.75 crore
Net profit of Arya Capital Management Pvt reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 92.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 97.79% to Rs 8.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 384.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.750 0 8.50384.20 -98 OPM %98.910 -98.3534.20 - PBDT0.43-1.20 LP -16.6592.74 PL PBT0.43-1.20 LP -16.6592.74 PL NP0.43-1.20 LP -16.6792.74 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Uzbekistan Airways launches bi-weekly direct flights from Mumbai to Tashkent

Aurionpro Solutions hits the roof on 67% acquisition in Arya.ai

Kinara Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 61.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Deutsche Investment India Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 50.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KNR Tirumala Infra Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sensex hits record high, Nifty ends near 23,300; IT shares rally

HDFC Asset Management Company considers Final Dividend as Interim Dividend

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co consolidated net profit rises 56.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Achiievers Finance India standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Kumar Autocast standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon