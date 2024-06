Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Board of HDFC Asset Management Company at its meeting held on 7th June 2024 has approved the declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 70/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, instead of the final dividend as proposed earlier on 19th April 2024.