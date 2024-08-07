Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 50.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.90% to Rs 3137.23 croreNet profit of Welspun Corp rose 50.06% to Rs 248.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 165.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.90% to Rs 3137.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4069.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3137.234069.27 -23 OPM %11.928.77 -PBDT390.07314.03 24 PBT305.24228.16 34 NP248.18165.39 50
