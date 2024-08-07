Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 50.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.90% to Rs 3137.23 crore

Net profit of Welspun Corp rose 50.06% to Rs 248.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 165.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.90% to Rs 3137.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4069.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3137.234069.2711.928.77390.07314.03305.24228.16248.18165.39