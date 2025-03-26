Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GIFT Nifty indicates a flat opening

GIFT Nifty indicates a flat opening

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2025 futures contract is down 3 points, indicating a flat opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 5,371.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,768.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 March 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 21950.66 crore (so far) in the secondary market during March 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 41748.97 crore in February 2024.

Global Markets:

Most Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as concerns eased over the impact of U.S. President Donald Trumps planned trade tariffs.

 

Japanese shares pared early gains after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda warned of further interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, Japans corporate services price indexa key measure of producer inflationcame in slightly cooler than expected for February but remained sticky at 3%, data showed on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, U.S. indices advanced on Tuesday, driven primarily by gains in heavyweight technology stocks. The S&P 500 edged up 0.2% to 5,776.62, while the NASDAQ Composite gained 0.5% to 18,271.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched higher to 42,587.50, marking a third consecutive day of gains for all three indexes.

Tesla Inc climbed over 3% despite data showing a second straight month of declining European sales. Meanwhile, GameStop Corp surged 8% in after-hours trading following its managements approval of a plan to invest excess cash in Bitcoin.

The Conference Boards consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 92.9 down from an upward revised 100.1 in the prior month amid ongoing concerns about a tariff-induced slowdown.

Trumps proposed tariffs remained in focus ahead of an April 2 announcement on additional trade measures. Reports indicating that the tariffs may be less severe than initially feared helped boost Wall Street sentiment this week. However, the 47th President reiterated his stance on imposing duties on automobile imports and signaled upcoming tariffs on lumber and semiconductors. Next week, he is expected to unveil reciprocal tariffs on around 15 major U.S. trading partners, though the full scope and impact remain uncertain.

Domestic Market:

The domestic benchmark indices closed slightly higher on Tuesday, trimming early gains after a strong opening. The Nifty settled above the 23,660 mark, extending its winning streak for the seventh consecutive session. While strength in HDFC Bank and IT stocks provided support, losses in Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank capped the market's upside. Buoyed by positive global cues, the market opened on a strong note, with the Nifty briefly surging past 23,800 in early trade. However, profit booking in the mid-session erased most of the gains, leading to a subdued close with marginal changes.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 32.81 points or 0.04% to 78,017.19. The Nifty 50 index rose 10.30 points or 0.04% to 23,668.65. In seven consecutive sessions, the Sensex and the Nifty have risen 5.67% and 5.68%, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

