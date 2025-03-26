Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: IREDA, NCC, Welspun Ent, ONGC, Aditya Birla Capital

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

IndusInd Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 26 March 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

NCC received two advance work orders worth Rs 10,804.6 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam for the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network of BharatNet in Uttarakhand Telecom Circle and Madhya Pradesh, DNH, and DD telecom circles.

Welspun Enterprises subsidiary, Welspun Michigan Engineers, in joint venture with Aaradhyaa & Co, has secured a new order worth Rs 328.12 crore from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the upgradation of the Haji Ali Storm Water Pumping Station in Mumbai, Maharashtra, followed by 15 years of operations and maintenance.

 

Minda Corporations board will meet on 28 March 2025 to consider raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments or securities.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will make an investment of Rs 3,300 crore in subsidiary ONGC Green via rights issue. The subsidiary will utilize the proceeds for the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in Ayana Renewable Power through ONGC NTPC Green (ONGPL). ONGPL is a 50:50 joint venture company of ONGC Green and NTPC Green Energy. The company's subsidiary, ONGC Videsh, will invest up to Rs 1,500 crore in Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique. Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique is a subsidiary of ONGC Videsh with 60% shareholding, and the other joint venture partner is Oil India.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency's (IREDA) board has approved the borrowing program of up to Rs 30,800 crore for FY 2025-26. IREDA has raised Rs 910.37 crore through the issuance of privately placed subordinated Tier-II bonds for a 10-year tenor at an annual coupon rate of 7.74%.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

