Welspun Enterprises successfully bids for Rs 1,864 cr MSRDC project

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Welspun Enterprises has emerged as L1 bidder for the Construction of Access Controlled Multi-Modal Corridor from Navghar to Balavali in the State of Maharashtra on EPC Mode Package MMC -11 from Kalambsure km. 88+620 to Govirle km. 96+410 in Tq. Uran & District Raigad (length 7.79 km) (Project) of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. The quoted amount is Rs. 1,864.71 crore. This Project is to be constructed within a period of 36 months from the date of Notice of Commencement.
First Published: May 22 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

