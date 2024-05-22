Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 8.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 913.53 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 19.19% to Rs 295.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 247.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 2910.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2704.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Star Cement declined 8.79% to Rs 87.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 913.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 829.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.913.53829.162910.672704.8519.6720.0419.1117.32183.40177.76570.18510.78141.14142.69423.58379.6787.6796.12295.11247.60