Welspun Living Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Zen Technologies Ltd, EPL Ltd, Electronics Mart India Ltd and Morepen Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 August 2024.
Welspun Living Ltd lost 5.30% to Rs 196.55 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.45 lakh shares in the past one month.
Zen Technologies Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 1735.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61022 shares in the past one month.
EPL Ltd tumbled 4.61% to Rs 244.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.
Electronics Mart India Ltd corrected 4.60% to Rs 218.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.
Morepen Laboratories Ltd slipped 4.45% to Rs 76.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

