Business Standard
NBCC update on sale of commercial built-up space at Down Town Sarojini Nagar

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
NBCC (India)has conducted the bulk sale e-auction for sale of Commercial Built-up Space at Down Town Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi as PMC & Marketing Consultant on behalf of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India. The project is on self-sustainable mode.
NBCC has sold 100% of Commercial Built-up Space at Down Town Sarojini Nagar. The Company has sold a total Unsold commercial inventory of 3,52,499 sq. ft. (approx.) having sale value of Rs. 1342.28 crore in bulk sale, the same has been sold to private entity.
Further, as on date, the company has sold a total Unsold commercial inventory of 3,64,876 sq.ft. through open e-auction having sale value of Rs. 1,390.92 crore.
First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

