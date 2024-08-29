NBCC update on sale of commercial built-up space at Down Town Sarojini Nagar

NBCC (India)has conducted the bulk sale e-auction for sale of Commercial Built-up Space at Down Town Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi as PMC & Marketing Consultant on behalf of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India. The project is on self-sustainable mode.

NBCC has sold 100% of Commercial Built-up Space at Down Town Sarojini Nagar. The Company has sold a total Unsold commercial inventory of 3,52,499 sq. ft. (approx.) having sale value of Rs. 1342.28 crore in bulk sale, the same has been sold to private entity.

Further, as on date, the company has sold a total Unsold commercial inventory of 3,64,876 sq.ft. through open e-auction having sale value of Rs. 1,390.92 crore.