Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Whirlpool of India intimates of anticipated sell-down of up to 20% stake by Whirlpool Corporation

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Whirlpool Corporation (the ultimate holding company of Whirlpool of India) announced its intention to sell down its ownership interest in Whirlpool of India to approximately 20% by the mid to late 2025, by way of one or more market sales (anticipated sell-down). Whirlpool Corporation, which currently holds a 51% ownership interest in Whirlpool of India, expects to remain the largest shareholder following completion of the anticipated sell-down.

GIFT Nifty hints to positive start to domestic markets

Bajaj Healthcare receives DCGI approval to manufacture Pimavanserin in India

KPI Green Energy inks contract agreement with Coal India

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 34.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 31.19% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

