Bajaj Healthcare receives DCGI approval to manufacture Pimavanserin in India

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Bajaj Healthcare has received an approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture both the API and Drug Formulation of Pimavanserin, a 34 mg capsule.

Pimavanserin is an atypical antipsychotic used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Pimavanserin, marketed globally as NUPLAZID, has become a preferred treatment in the US antipsychotic segment. In a recent update, Acadia Pharmaceuticals announced that NUPLAZID, along with its other brand DAYBUE , is projected to generate more than $1 billion in net sales in 2025.

The company has also extended offer for Pimavanserin to several leading Indian pharmaceutical companies, ensuring the product's availability in the domestic market.

 

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

