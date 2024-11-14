Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 173.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 173.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Sales rise 213.93% to Rs 326.02 crore

Net profit of Winro Commercial (India) rose 173.86% to Rs 323.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 118.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 213.93% to Rs 326.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 103.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales326.02103.85 214 OPM %99.1197.96 -PBDT318.77100.45 217 PBT318.71100.37 218 NP323.27118.04 174

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 50 pts to 77,650; Nifty at 23,550; FMCG, IT stocks weigh

eBikeGo

eBikeGo disrupts the global electric bicycle segment with affordable, sustainable solutions

charred vehicle, burnt car, protest, manipur protest, protests against killing of two Meitei youths, Kuki Zo militants

Stones pelted, vehicles burnt after assault of polling officer in Rajasthan

X, Twitter

Over 115,000 users left X as Trump wins 2024 polls; Bluesky gains traction

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

Shilpa Medicare shares climb 8% after multifold profit growth in Q2FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon