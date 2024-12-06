Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro announces collaboration with SIAM.AI

Wipro announces collaboration with SIAM.AI

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

To develop AI-powered digital assistant for the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Wipro announced a collaboration with SIAM.AI, a member of the NVIDIA Cloud Partner program in Thailand. The companies will leverage NVIDIA accelerated computing and software to develop an AI-powered digital assistant for the Tourism Authority of Thailand. This collaboration will utilize infrastructure, data and networks within the country, advancing Thailand's sovereign AI objectives.

The AI-powered virtual assistant, 'Sukjai'powered by the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, SIAM.AI and Wipro's Enterprise Generative AI (WeGA) Studiowill provide domestic and international travelers with personalized, up-to-date, and timely information to deliver highly tailored experiences, while enabling the Tourism Authority to seamlessly service a growing number of tourists.

 

Specifically, 'Sukjai' will provide 24/7 support and information on things such as transportation guidelines and schedules, destinations and lodging availability, recommended activities based on interest, and crowd flow information at top attractions, etc. It will offer customized recommendations based on individual preferences and include info on emergency services as well as safety and security alerts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Is the cash reserve ratio (CRR) a deadweight on banks? Of every Rs 100 raised by banks in deposits, Rs 4.50 is locked up and it earns nothing by way of interest. The CRR framework is in the spotlight because one, a good number of folks now opt to par

RBI monetary policy: CRR cut to aid banks' margins; may lift credit growth

OpenAi

OpenAI aims more investment by removing 'AGI' clause with Microsoft

Tech Wrap December 6

Tech wrap Dec 6: Samsung One UI 7, OpenAI announcements, Google Pixel drop

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to drop broad hints for the adoption of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework at Monday's meeting with the boards of private banks in Mumbai.

RBI to introduce new benchmark SORR based on secured money markets

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde

How Devendra Fadnavis convinced Eknath Shinde to join Maharashtra govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon