SBI Card achieves 2 cr cards in force milestone

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Records 25% CAGR of cards in force

SBI Card has surpassed the 2 crore cards in force milestone, highlighting its commitment to delivering innovative solutions and enhancing customer experiences across the nation. This achievement also underscores SBI Card's pivotal role in transforming India's credit card landscape, and its promise of 'Currency of Digital India'.

Since its inception in 1998, SBI Card has been a pioneer in designing a wide range of products to meet diverse customer needs. From thoughtful core cards, co-branded partnerships with premium brands, to rewards-driven and lifestyle-centric offerings, SBI Card has consistently set new benchmarks for customer-focused innovation in the Indian credit card industry and strengthened its leadership in the market. SBI Card has witnessed strong growth of around 25% CAGR in cards in force, and 26% CAGR in spends, between FY19 and FY24.

 

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

