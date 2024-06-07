Wipro spurts on bagging $500-mln deal

Wipro soared 4.69% to Rs 482.60 after the IT giant received order by a leading US communication service provider for $500 million.

The contract is to be executed in over a period of 5 years.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

The companys consolidated net profit grew 5.21% to Rs 2,834.6 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 2,694.2 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 22,208.3 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 22,205.1 crore reported in the preceding quarter same year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The IT major stated that the IT major shall provide managed services for some products and industry specific solutions.