Woodsvilla standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Woodsvilla declined 70.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.190.1426.3214.290.050.130.030.100.030.10

