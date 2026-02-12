Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Woodsvilla standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Woodsvilla standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

Sales rise 35.71% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Woodsvilla declined 70.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.190.14 36 OPM %26.3214.29 -PBDT0.050.13 -62 PBT0.030.10 -70 NP0.030.10 -70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lake Shore Realty standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Lake Shore Realty standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Axentra Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Axentra Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Cityman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Cityman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Balurghat Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Balurghat Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

KMG Milk Food reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

KMG Milk Food reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today