XPRO India consolidated net profit rises 4.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.83% to Rs 133.98 croreNet profit of XPRO India rose 4.85% to Rs 9.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.83% to Rs 133.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales133.98109.97 22 OPM %9.8413.52 -PBDT16.5716.46 1 PBT13.7213.54 1 NP9.949.48 5
