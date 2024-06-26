Business Standard
Yes Bank board to mull fund raising plan

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Yes bank said that its board of directors will meet on Friday, 23 August 2024 to consider raising funds by issuing debt securities through various modes.
The company will raise funds in Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, Medium Term Note (MTN) etc.
Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to Retail, MSME as well as corporate clients.
The bank's standalone net profit zoomed 123.23% to Rs 451.89 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 202.43 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Total income grew by 24.87% year on year to Rs 9,015.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
The scrip rose 0.29% to end at Rs 24.02 on Tuesday, 25 June 2024.
First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

