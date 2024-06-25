Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Muthoot Microfin secures corporate agent license from IRDAI

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Muthoot Microfin has secured a corporate agent license from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) that would enable it to offer tailored insurance plans to its customer base.
This license strengthens Muthoot Microfin's commitment to financial inclusion by providing insurance coverage that addresses the risks faced by the most vulnerable segments of society. By offering cover for natural calamities and medical emergencies in addition to life insurance, Muthoot Microfin ensures a holistic approach to its customers' financial security. This initiative stems from Muthoot Microfin's customer-first approach, which allows the company to offer both financial and insurance solutions under one roof to its 3.35 million customers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The corporate agent license will help Muthoot Microfin negotiate better with insurance partners and customize products to suit the needs of its BOP (Bottom of the Pyramid) customers in rural and semi-urban areas across India. With this new license, Muthoot Microfin can offer the right insurance products to its customers while augmenting its sources of revenue and earnings
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon