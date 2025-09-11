Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yes Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.04, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.2% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% slide in NIFTY and a 2.65% slide in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Yes Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.04, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24997.1. The Sensex is at 81530.73, up 0.13%. Yes Bank Ltd has gained around 12.39% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Yes Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26531.55, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 808.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 894.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 21.09, up 0.96% on the day. Yes Bank Ltd is down 10.2% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% slide in NIFTY and a 2.65% slide in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 24.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

