Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle hits the roof after inking pact with MasterCard

Zaggle hits the roof after inking pact with MasterCard

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 490.65 after the company has entered into an agreement with Mastercard Technology (MasterCard) for 7 years.

The terms and conditions of the agreement are that MasterCard will recommend the Zaggle SaaS platform, payment, and card products to corporate customers and other ecosystem entities on a referral basis.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 167.3% to Rs 20.29 crore on 64.2% rise in net sales to Rs 302.56 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pakistan Protest, Pakistan Violence

Imran Khan's supporters end protests after Pakistan govt's crackdown

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; NTPC Green zooms 13% on debut; Adani shares shine

Foxconn

Global manufacturing footprint to shield from Trump's tariffs: Foxconn

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE: Congress demands discussion on Adani indictment

adani

Adani group shares surged up to 6% today; here's what triggered the rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon