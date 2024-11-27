Business Standard
Barometers trade with tiny cuts; auto shares gear up

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with some negative bias in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,200 level. Auto shares advanced after declining in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 25.75 points or 0.03% to 79,978.31. The Nifty 50 index lost 10.30 points or 0.04% to 24,184.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.64%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,324 shares rose and 1,221 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged.

 

New Listing:

Shares of NTPC Green Energy were currently trading at Rs 119.85 at 10:14 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 10.97% as compared with the issue price of Rs 108.

The scrip was listed at Rs 111.60, exhibiting a premium of 3.33% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 119.90 and a low of 111.60. On the BSE, over 125.44 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.39% to 23,504.75. The index fell 1.07% in the previous trading session.

Exide Industries (up 1.86%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.07%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.84%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.83%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.8%), Tata Motors (up 0.7%) added.

On the other hand, Apollo Tyres (down 1.62%), Balkrishna Industries (down 0.96%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.77%) turned lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aster DM Healthcare gained 3.55% after the company entered into an agreement with Aster Adhaar Hospital (Prerana Hospital) to acquire an additional 13% stake in Aster Adhaar Hospital (Prerana Hospital) in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions added 2.07% after the companys subsidiary G.G.Tronics India (GGT) secured a KAVACH order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, West Bengal, Government of India.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shed 0.34%. The company has announced that its US-based subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has launched Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP (Ionic Buffered Solution) in the U.S. market.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

