Barometers trade with tiny cuts; auto shares gear up

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 25.75 points or 0.03% to 79,978.31. The Nifty 50 index lost 10.30 points or 0.04% to 24,184.20.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.64%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,324 shares rose and 1,221 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of NTPC Green Energy were currently trading at Rs 119.85 at 10:14 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 10.97% as compared with the issue price of Rs 108.
The scrip was listed at Rs 111.60, exhibiting a premium of 3.33% to the issue price.
More From This Section
So far, the stock has hit a high of 119.90 and a low of 111.60. On the BSE, over 125.44 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index rose 0.39% to 23,504.75. The index fell 1.07% in the previous trading session.
Exide Industries (up 1.86%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.07%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.84%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.83%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.8%), Tata Motors (up 0.7%) added.
On the other hand, Apollo Tyres (down 1.62%), Balkrishna Industries (down 0.96%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.77%) turned lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Aster DM Healthcare gained 3.55% after the company entered into an agreement with Aster Adhaar Hospital (Prerana Hospital) to acquire an additional 13% stake in Aster Adhaar Hospital (Prerana Hospital) in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions added 2.07% after the companys subsidiary G.G.Tronics India (GGT) secured a KAVACH order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, West Bengal, Government of India.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shed 0.34%. The company has announced that its US-based subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has launched Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP (Ionic Buffered Solution) in the U.S. market.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content