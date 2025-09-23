Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle rises on co-branded prepaid card deal with Mastercard

Zaggle rises on co-branded prepaid card deal with Mastercard

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 2.32% to Rs 363.15 after the company said it has entered into an agreement with Mastercard Asia/Pacific to launch and promote co-branded domestic prepaid cards on the Mastercard network.

According to the exchange filing, Mastercard will incentivise Zaggle to roll out and market the prepaid card products. The agreement, effective 22 September 2025, will run until 30 September 2030.

The company said the arrangement is a customer business agreement and falls under domestic transactions.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment, offering spend management solutions and SaaS products such as tax and payroll software. The company has a diversified user base, a broad network of touchpoints, and ranks among the largest issuers of prepaid cards in India through its banking partnerships.

 

The company's standalone net profit surged 54.8% to Rs 25.88 crore on a 31.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 331.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 3.13%

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 3.13%

NLC India Ltd soars 1.63%

NLC India Ltd soars 1.63%

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 1.7%

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 1.7%

MRF Ltd soars 1.86%, Gains for third straight session

MRF Ltd soars 1.86%, Gains for third straight session

Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon