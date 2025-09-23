Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 120.24, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.02% in last one year as compared to a 2.91% slide in NIFTY and a 2.86% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 120.24, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25186.7. The Sensex is at 82118.71, down 0.05%. Canara Bank has gained around 10.49% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has gained around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55284.75, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 178.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 174.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 120.56, up 1.07% on the day. Canara Bank is up 10.02% in last one year as compared to a 2.91% slide in NIFTY and a 2.86% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Vikran Engg slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 85% QoQ to Rs 6 cr

Jubilant Pharmova appoints Arun Kumar Sharma as CFO

Brand Concepts Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nifty below 25,200 level; media shares decline

Government approves release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections under Ujjwala Yojana in FY26

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

