Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 3.13%

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 3.13%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 305.85, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.42% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 305.85, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25186.7. The Sensex is at 82118.71, down 0.05%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 29.5% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10029.1, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 157.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NLC India Ltd soars 1.63%

NLC India Ltd soars 1.63%

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 1.7%

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 1.7%

MRF Ltd soars 1.86%, Gains for third straight session

MRF Ltd soars 1.86%, Gains for third straight session

Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Vikran Engg slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 85% QoQ to Rs 6 cr

Vikran Engg slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 85% QoQ to Rs 6 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon