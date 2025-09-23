Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 3.13%

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 305.85, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.42% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 305.85, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25186.7. The Sensex is at 82118.71, down 0.05%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 29.5% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10029.1, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 157.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.23 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 58.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
