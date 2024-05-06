Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 72.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.47% to Rs 141.39 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 199.20% to Rs 127.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.98% to Rs 439.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 218.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Zen Technologies rose 72.97% to Rs 34.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.47% to Rs 141.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.141.3995.88439.85218.8535.6636.7041.1033.1852.2734.54193.4275.7849.3533.02183.7469.7334.9420.20127.8842.74