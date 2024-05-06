Business Standard
Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 72.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 47.47% to Rs 141.39 crore
Net profit of Zen Technologies rose 72.97% to Rs 34.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.47% to Rs 141.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 199.20% to Rs 127.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.98% to Rs 439.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 218.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales141.3995.88 47 439.85218.85 101 OPM %35.6636.70 -41.1033.18 - PBDT52.2734.54 51 193.4275.78 155 PBT49.3533.02 49 183.7469.73 164 NP34.9420.20 73 127.8842.74 199
First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

