Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 34.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 15.84% to Rs 2910.35 crore
Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 34.03% to Rs 633.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 472.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.84% to Rs 2910.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2512.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.04% to Rs 1771.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1180.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.86% to Rs 11213.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9355.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2910.352512.30 16 11213.209355.23 20 OPM %75.7868.44 -67.4160.18 - PBDT830.41625.37 33 2388.071786.04 34 PBT830.41625.37 33 2388.071786.04 34 NP633.44472.62 34 1771.221180.52 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the December 2023 quarter

National Housing Bank standalone net profit rises 51.90% in the December 2023 quarter

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 39.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Axis Bank reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7599.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 126.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives EIR for its oncology unit at Panelav

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank appoints Sanjeev Nautiyal as MD &amp; CEO

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 32.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sambhaav Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon