Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 34.03% in the March 2024 quarter

For the full year,net profit rose 50.04% to Rs 1771.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1180.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.86% to Rs 11213.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9355.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 34.03% to Rs 633.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 472.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.84% to Rs 2910.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2512.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.