Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zydus launches Mirabegron ER Tablets in US market

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences announced the launch of Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg in the US market. The company had earlier received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets USP 25 mg and 50 mg (USRLD: Myrbetriq Extended-Release Tablets). Zydus is among the first suppliers to launch the generic version of Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, USP 25 mg in the US market and is prepared to launch Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 50mg imminently.
Mirabegron is indicated for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency and urinary frequency. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ, India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon