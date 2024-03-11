Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 1.52%, rises for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 991.55, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 112.69% in last one year as compared to a 30.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.62% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19194.1, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 996.25, up 1.43% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 36.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

