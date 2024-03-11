Sensex (    %)
                             
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 1.52%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 991.55, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 112.69% in last one year as compared to a 30.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.62% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 991.55, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 22411.2. The Sensex is at 73794.19, down 0.44%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has risen around 15.75% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19194.1, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.82 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 996.25, up 1.43% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 112.69% in last one year as compared to a 30.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.62% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 36.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
