Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Crude oil edges higher as geopolitics outweighs global demand concerns

The front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract for February delivery was up 31 cents at $73.72 a barrel in tepid trade

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices

The situation has served to tighten European and African crude markets and on friday pushed the front-month Brent contract's premium to the six-month contract to its widest since November (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices edged higher on Monday as traders weighed the impact of wars in the Middle East and Ukraine on oil supply against economic headwinds pressuring global oil demand.
Brent crude rose 22 cents to $78.78 a barrel by 1141 GMT.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract for February delivery was up 31 cents at $73.72 a barrel in tepid trade, with the contract set to expire on Monday. The more active March WTI contract was up 26 cents at $73.51.
"This morning's subdued reopen speaks volumes about current sentiment in the crude oil market despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East," said IG analyst Tony Sycamore.
There are no signs of respite in Israel's offensive against Gaza while attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis on commercial vessels in the Red Sea have continued despite retaliatory measures from the United States.
The situation has served to tighten European and African crude markets and on friday pushed the front-month Brent contract's premium to the six-month contract to its widest since November.
This so-called backwardation indicates a perception of tighter supply for prompt delivery.
Meanwhile, Russian energy company Novatek has been forced to suspend some operations at its Baltic Sea fuel export terminal because of a fire, it said on Monday.
The issue, which is expected to disrupt naphtha flows to Asia, could be resolved within weeks, analysts told Reuters.
IG's Sycamore suggested that oil fundamentals will remain a headwind for prices.
Oil production is higher while the growth outlook in China and Europe is mixed at best and GDP data this week is expected to show the velocity of the U.S. economy has slowed considerably, he said.
"Investors want to be bullish, but tepid data and a cautious narrative from policymakers keep them on the backfoot," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
The latest demand growth forecasts by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for 2024 are in a wide range between 1.24 million and 2.25 million barrels per day, though all three organisations expect demand growth to slow in 2025. [EIA/M] [IEA/M] [OPEC/M]

Also Read

Crude oil imports from Russia plunge in December on payment issues

Traders offer sanctioned Iranian crude to India as Chinese purchases peak

Sebi extends suspension of derivatives trade in 7 agri commodities for 1 yr

How China's faltering growth threatens to derail commodities markets

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 63,050/10g

Zero-duty unrefined gold imports take the shine off local players

Gold price climbs Rs 330 to Rs 62,950, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 75,700

Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 62,620, silver declines Rs 400 to Rs 75,500

Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 62,950, silver declines Rs 600 to Rs 75,900

Separately, production at Libya's Sharara oilfield resumed on Sunday, state oil company NOC said, after protesters ended a sit-in that had halted output since early January.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Crude Oil Oil Prices commodities Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon