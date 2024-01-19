Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 62,620, silver declines Rs 400 to Rs 75,500

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 300, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,400

Gold

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,550, Rs 57,400, and Rs 57,800, respectively.

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 330 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,620, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 400, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,500.

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 300, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,400.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,620.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,770, Rs 62,620, and Rs 63,050, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,400.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,550, Rs 57,400, and Rs 57,800, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,000.

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,710, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,020 per 10g

Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 62,950, silver declines Rs 600 to Rs 75,900

Gold price dips Rs 110 to Rs 63,330, silver falls Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,270, silver climbs Rs 300 to Rs 76,800

Sovereign gold bonds shine in FY24 as high returns attract investors

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 63,270/10gm

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon