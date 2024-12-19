Business Standard
Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,830

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,830

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,830

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,490 | Credit: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,830 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,340.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,830.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,980.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,340.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,490.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 92,400. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.
 
US gold prices languished near a one-month low on Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it would slow the pace of its monetary policy easing cycle next year, lifting the dollar and Treasury yields.
 
Spot gold was little changed at $2,588.80 per ounce as of 0008 GMT, after dropping more than 2 per cent overnight to hit its lowest since Nov. 18. US gold futures were down 1.9 per cent to $2,602.70.
 
Spot silver was steady at $29.37 per ounce, platinum was down 0.4 per cent to $915.45 and palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $901.30.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

