Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 92,400

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 92,400

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,880

gold, silver, gold silver prices

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 92,400.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,880 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,390.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,880.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,030.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,390.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,540.

More From This Section

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

India's gold imports up 331% to record high of $14.86 billion in Nov

A sharp fall in global crude benchmarks will reduce costs of fuel, both oil and gas, to Indian consumers if State-run oil companies choose to pass them on

Oil prices decline as weaker Chinese retail sales pressure demand

gold

Gold price rally to slow in 2025? Sharekhan analyst says sell metal on rise

silver

Silver price today falls over 2%; here are key support, resistance levels

Gold

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 79,460, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 96,600 per kg

 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 92,400. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.
 
US spot gold prices steadied on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting as the market keenly watched out for the US central bank's 2025 outlook, which could impact gold's future direction.
 
Spot gold steadied at $2,652.30 per ounce, as of 0028 GMT. US gold futures was flat at $2,669.10.
 
Spot silver was unchanged at $30.49 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $937.27, while palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $944.86.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Markets today: Nasdaq; Toss The Coin, Jungle Camps listing; US Fed meeting

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,880

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Markets today: Nov WPI; Dec PMI flash; MobiKwik, Vishal Mega IPO allotment

Gold

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,860

Gold

Gold prices up 30% in 2024; set for best calendar year show in 10 yrs: WGC

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon