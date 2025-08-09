Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 07:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,03,320; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,16,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,03,320; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,16,900

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,710

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,03,470 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,03,320, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,16,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,710.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,03,320.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,03,470.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹94,710. 
 

Also Read

gold

Gold surges ₹800 to record ₹1,03,420/10g on tariffs, safe-haven demand

gold

US gold bar tariffs spark market turmoil and price surge in New York

gold

Gold outlook: Buy dips amid rate cut hopes, trade frictions; key levels

Gold Bar

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,550; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,000

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,230; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,15,100

  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹94,860.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,16,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,26,800.
 
US gold futures pared gains on Friday, retreating from record high levels, after reports that the White House plans to issue an executive order clarifying the country's stance on gold bar tariffs.
 
The statement from White House official on the upcoming executive order follows a ruling posted by the US Customs and Border Protection service's website, indicating that Washington may place the most widely traded gold bullion bars in the United States under country-specific import tariffs.
 
December US gold futures were steady at $3454.1 per ounce as of 1852 GMT, after hitting a record $3,534.10 earlier in the session.   The spread between US gold futures and spot prices widened, and currently sits at $57, down from over $100 earlier in the session. Spot gold steadied at $3,396.8 per ounce as of 2:52 p.m. ET (1852 GMT), but was up 1 per cent for the week.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $38.29, platinum fell 0.5 per cent to $1,327.85, and palladium was down 2.2 per cent at $1,125.48.
 
 (with inputs from Reuters)  
   

More From This Section

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,560; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,100

oil sector

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June, tariffs cloud demand outlook

Marco Rubio

Oil prices seesaw as US Secy questions potential Russia sanctions

crude oil, oil

Oil prices dip as Opec+ output rise counters Russia disruption worries

Gold Bar

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,12,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon