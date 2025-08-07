Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,550; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,000

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,550; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,000

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,000

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,700. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,02,550, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,17,000.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,000.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,02,550.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,700.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹94,000.
 

Also Read

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,230; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,15,100

Gold Bar

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,12,900

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,340; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,12,900

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,810, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,12,900

Gold Bar

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,820; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,000

  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹94,150.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,17,000.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,27,000.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a weaker dollar on growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month, while investors awaited US President Donald Trump's nominations to the central bank's Board of Governors.
 
Spot gold added 0.1 per cent at $3,372.97 per ounce as of 0057 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $3,442.20.
 
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.33 per cent to 952.79 tonnes on Wednesday from 955.94 tonnes on Tuesday.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $37.83 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $1,336.74 and palladium rose 0.7 per cent to $1,139.98.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
               

More From This Section

Marco Rubio

Oil prices seesaw as US Secy questions potential Russia sanctions

crude oil, oil

Oil prices dip as Opec+ output rise counters Russia disruption worries

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Oil dips to one-week low as Opec+ output boost stokes oversupply fears

Oil, Oil tankers, Oil tanker trucks

Oil falls $2 a barrel on worries about Opec+ supply, US jobs data

Gold

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,00,490; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,100

Topics : Gold Silver Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon