Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 08:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,230; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,15,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,230; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,15,100

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,710

Gold Bar. Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,380 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,02,230, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,15,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,710.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,02,230.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,380.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹93,710.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,860. 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,15,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,25,100.
 
US gold prices Gold prices extended gains for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, helped by prospects of lower US interest rates, while investors looked forward to President Donald Trump's decision on Federal Reserve appointments. 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,383.67 per ounce as of 0036 GMT, after hitting a near two-week high on Tuesday. US gold futures also gained 0.1 per cent to $3,439.20.

Spot silver eased 0.1 per cent to $37.78 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.4 per cent to $1,314.95 and palladium fell 0.2 per cent to $1,172.39.

 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

