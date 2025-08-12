Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 07:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,02,270, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,16,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,02,270, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,16,900

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,740

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,420 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹₹1,02,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,16,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,740.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,02,270.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,420.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹93,740.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,890. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,16,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,26,900.
 
US gold prices slightly recovered on Tuesday, after a sharp fall in the previous session, as investors looked forward to US inflation data that could offer further insight into the Federal Reserve's rate-cut trajectory.
 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,355.59 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery edged 0.1 per cent higher to $3,406.80.
 
Gold prices slipped 1.6 per cent on Monday, while futures dropped by more than 2 per cent after US President Donald Trump said tariffs will not be placed on imported gold bars, easing jitters in the market.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.6 per cent to $37.81 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7 per cent to $1,336.14 and palladium climbed 0.9 per cent to $1,145.32. 
 (with inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

