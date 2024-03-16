Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 66,100, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 76,900

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 60,740, 60,590, and 61,240, respectively. | Photo: Unsplash

The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,100, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10 with the precious metal selling at Rs 60,590.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,100.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 66,250, Rs 66,100, and Rs 66,810, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,590.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 60,740, 60,590, and 61,240, respectively.

US gold prices held steady on Friday as they looked set to log their first weekly drop in four as investors lowered expectations of a US interest rate cut after data over the week showed bubbling price pressures.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,159.99 per ounce, as of 2:42 p.m. EDT (1842 GMT). Bullion lost 0.8 per cent for the week, in its first weekly decline since mid-February after hitting a record high of $2,194.99 last week.

US gold futures settled 0.3 per cent lower at $2,161.5.

Spot platinum rose 1.5 per cent to $940.95 per ounce, palladium gained 1.2 per cent to $1,082.61, while silver was up 1.7 per cent at $25.25.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 76,900.

One kilogram of silver in Chennai was trading at Rs 79,900.

(with inputs from Reuters)