Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,440, silver declines Rs 200 to Rs 76,300

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,440

gold, gold prices

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,150

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 170 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,440, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, declined Rs 200, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,300.

The price of 22-carat climbed Rs 150, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,150.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,440.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,590, Rs 63,440, and Rs 63,150, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,150.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,300, Rs 57,150, and Rs 58,800, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,300. 

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,800.

Also Read

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,710, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 63,270/kg

Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 63,270/kg

Global gold demand down 5% in 2023 on continuing ETF outflows: WGC Report

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 63,050, silver jumps Rs 200 to Rs 76,200

Crude oil edges lower on China worries as tensions fester in West Asia

Topics : Gold Prices Gold trade Gold rush gold silver prices gold silver demand Silver demand Silver Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon