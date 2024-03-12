Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,260, silver drops Rs 100 to Rs 75,500

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, March 12, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 66,260, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,500.

The price of 22-carat gold also dropped Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 60,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,260.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 66,410, Rs 66,260, and Rs 67,090, respectively.





US gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as traders refrained from taking new positions after bullion's record run ahead of US consumer prices data that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.

Spot gold was flat at $2,182.48 per ounce, as of 0157 GMT, after rising for nine consecutive sessions. Bullion hit a record peak of $2,194.99 on Friday.

US gold futures were also flat at $2,188.70.

Spot platinum rose 0.5 per cent to $937.60 per ounce, palladium climbed 0.3 per cent to $1,033.35 and silver advanced 0.3 per cent to $24.49. In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,740.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 75,500.



(with inputs from Reuters)