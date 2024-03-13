Sensex (    %)
                             
Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,250, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 76,200

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 76,200

Photo: unsplash.com (Representative Image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, March 13, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,250, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, increased by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,200.

The price of 22-carat gold also dropped Rs 10 with the precious metal selling at Rs 60,730.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,250.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 66,400, Rs 66,250, and Rs 67,080, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,730.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 76,200.

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, after posting its biggest decline in a month in the previous session after a sticky U.S. inflation report boosted bond yields and slightly tempered hopes for a June interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold edged 0.1 per cent up to $2,158.26 per ounce, as of 0151 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $2,163.50.

Spot platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $923.70 per ounce, palladium dropped 0.7 per cent to $1,034.61 and silver shed 0.1 per cent to $24.14.


(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

