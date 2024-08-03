Business Standard
Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 70,700, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,300

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 64,810

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,960, Rs 64,810, and Rs 64,610, respectively. | Photo: Unsplash

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 70,700, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 87,300.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 64,810.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,700.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 70,850, Rs 70,700, and Rs 70,480, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,810.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,960, Rs 64,810, and Rs 64,610, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Kolkata at Rs 86,400. The price in Mumbai stands at Rs 87,300.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai is Rs 90,900.

US gold prices retreated on Friday as profit-taking kicked in after bullion jumped over 1 per cent earlier in the session on hopes of rate cuts buoyed by weaker than expected US jobs data.

Spot gold fell 0.5 per cent to $2,432.19 per ounce as of 2:34 p.m. ET (1834 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.4 per cent lower to $2,4769.8

However, gold gained 1.8 per cent this week as rising safe-haven demand due to Middle East tensions and expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve made the metal more appealing for investors.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $28.49 per ounce, platinum was steady at $959.16 and palladium dropped 1.7 per cent to $889.86.

Both silver and platinum logged weekly gains.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

