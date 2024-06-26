Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,220, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 90,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,240 | File image

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,220, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900.

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,240.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,220.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,370, Rs 72,220, and Rs 72,870, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,240.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,390, Rs 66,240, and Rs 66,790, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 90,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,400.

US gold prices were flat on Wednesday as the dollar and Treasury yields held firm ahead of a key inflation reading due later this week, which could provide more clarity on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,319.14 per ounce, as of 0128 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $2,331.00.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $28.90 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $985.83 and palladium lost 0.8 per cent to $940.60.

(With input from Reuters)