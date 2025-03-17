Monday, March 17, 2025 | 07:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 89,660; silver down Rs 100 to Rs 1,02,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 89,660; silver down Rs 100 to Rs 1,02,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 82,190

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 82,340.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 89,660 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,02,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 82,190.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 89,660.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 89,810.
 
   

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 82,190.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 82,340.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 1,02,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,11,900.
 
US gold firmed on Monday after touching a historic milestone last week, as geopolitical tensions, jitters about tariffs escalating trade frictions, and increased hopes of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve continued to fuel safe-haven demand.
 
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,989.79 an ounce as of 0058 GMT. Bullion rose above the key $3,000/oz milestone to notch a record high at $3,004.86 on Friday.
 
US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $2,997.30.
 
Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $33.82 an ounce, platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $991.25, and palladium added 0.1 per cent to $965.91.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

