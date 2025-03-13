Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices trade near record levels on hopes of rate cut, tariff jitters

Gold prices trade near record levels on hopes of rate cut, tariff jitters

US President Donald Trump's fluctuating trade policies - imposing and delaying tariffs on Canada and Mexico, while raising duties on Chinese goods - have roiled the global financial markets

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Spot gold gained 0.3 per cent to $2,940.99 an ounce, as of 0856 GMT, about $16 shy from the record peak. | Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices traded near record high levels on Thursday, fuelled by demand for safe-haven assets amid tariff concerns and a US inflation report that reinforced expectations of a future rate cut.

Spot gold gained 0.3 per cent to $2,940.99 an ounce, as of 0856 GMT, about $16 shy from the record peak. Due to the economic uncertainty caused by US tariffs, spot gold hit a record high of $2,956.15 on February 24.

US gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at $2,950.80.

"Gold continues to be supported by the prospect of a tariff-driven economic slowdown, potentially bringing forward US Fed rate cut expectations," Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said.

 

"I maintain my bullish stance on gold, expecting an economic slowdown or even stagflation to drive demand and price of gold higher."

Also Read

Gold, Gold bars, gold price

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 87,990, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,100

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 87,990, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,100

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 87,990, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,100

gold price, gold share

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,480, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 97,900

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Wall St bleeds; Japan GDP; IndusInd Bk; NAPS IPO

Gold

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 87,830, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 99,200

US President Donald Trump's fluctuating trade policies - imposing and delaying tariffs on Canada and Mexico, while raising duties on Chinese goods - have roiled the global financial markets. In response, China and Canada hit back with tariffs of their own.

Data on Wednesday showed consumer prices cooling more than analysts' expectations, keeping hopes alive that the Fed could cut its interest rate this year.

The Fed last year cut rates by 100 basis points, but has held steady since then. Investors prefer non-yielding gold in a low interest rate environment.

Macquarie raised its gold price forecast to $3,150 per ounce for third quarter and sees single point price high of $3,500 this year.

"We have upgraded our annual silver price forecasts by 2-4 per cent, on account of the metal's precious characteristics, despite downgrading our industrial supply-demand balance," it added.

Investors now await the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data due at 1230 GMT for further insights into the Fed's monetary policy.

Spot silver fell 0.6 per cent to $33.03 an ounce, platinum lost 1.2 per cent to $972.70, while palladium dropped 0.5 per cent to $944.07.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold

Gold eases as firm dollar dents safe-haven demand amid trade war concerns

gold

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,700; silver down Rs 100 to Rs 99,000

rice

Govt lifts export ban on broken rice with immediate effect to boost trade

Gold

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 87,150, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 99,200

Gold bars

Gold slips below Rs 89,000 mark on muted demand, silver climbs Rs 500

Topics : Gold Prices Gold demand gold and silver prices Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon