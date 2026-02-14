Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,770; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,770; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,790

gold, gold prices, spot gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,920

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,55,770, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,790.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,770 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,57,080 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,920.
  
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,42,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,43,990 in Chennai.
             
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,940. 
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900. 
US gold and silver rebounded on bargain-hunting on Saturday after sliding to one-week lows in the previous session, with a break below key supports deepening losses as selling pressure intensified after strong US jobs data curbed rate-cut bets.
 
Spot gold was up 1 per cent at $4,966.83 per ounce by 0127 GMT after falling more than 3 per cent in the previous session to a near one-week low below the key $5,000 level. 
US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.7 per cent to $4,985.40 per ounce. 
Spot silver rose 2.1 per cent to $76.76 per ounce, after a 11 per cent drop on Wednesday. 
The US dollar was mostly flat against peer currencies on Thursday, holding steady after mixed signals from the latest release of US economic indicators. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.
 
Spot platinum added 1.7 per cent to $2,033.15 per ounce, while palladium rose 1.4 per cent to $1,639.99.
   
(with inputs from Reuters)

Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices Gold and silver

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

