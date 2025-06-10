Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,680; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,08,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹97,680 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,08,100.
The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,540.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,680.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,830.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹89,540.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,690.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,08,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,17,900
US gold prices remained steady on Tuesday as investors monitored ongoing US-China trade discussions in London aimed at easing a trade dispute between the world's two top economies.
Spot gold edged down 0.2 per cent to $3,322.07 an ounce, as of 0032 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $3,341.90.
Elsewhere, spot silver was unchanged at $36.72 per ounce, platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $1,218.49, while palladium was up 0.2 per cent to $1,076.22.
(with inputs from Reuters)