Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 08:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,680; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,08,100

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,680; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,08,100

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,540

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,830 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹97,680 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,08,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,540.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,680.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,830. 
 

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: X@nsitharaman)

SPMCIL delivers 3.4 metric tonnes of refined gold to RBI in FY25: FM

silver

Silver soars Rs 1,000 to hit Rs 1.08 lakh/kg; gold falls Rs 280/10 g

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,590, silver price rises ₹100 to ₹1,07,100

Ram Temple, Ayodhya

45 kg gold used in Ram Temple; passes to be required for Ram Darbar visits

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI to raise gold lending LTV to 85% for loans under Rs 2.5 lakh: Malhotra

 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹89,540.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,690.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,08,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,17,900
   
US gold prices remained steady on Tuesday as investors monitored ongoing US-China trade discussions in London aimed at easing a trade dispute between the world's two top economies.
 
Spot gold edged down 0.2 per cent to $3,322.07 an ounce, as of 0032 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $3,341.90.
Elsewhere, spot silver was unchanged at $36.72 per ounce, platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $1,218.49, while palladium was up 0.2 per cent to $1,076.22.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

More From This Section

Gold

Gold prices dip ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹97,960

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,610; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,04,100

Gold

Xi-Trump call signals thaw in tensions; gold dips 1%, silver at 13-yr high

Gold

Xi-Trump call signals thaw in tensions; gold dips 1%, silver at 13-yr high

gold and silver, silver, gold

Gold holds as traders await US payrolls data, silver hits 13-year high

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices Gold and silver gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon