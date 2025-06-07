Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 07:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,590, silver price rises ₹100 to ₹1,07,100

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,590, silver price rises ₹100 to ₹1,07,100

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,290

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,740

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,590 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,07,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,290.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,590.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,740. 
 

Also Read

Ram Temple, Ayodhya

45 kg gold used in Ram Temple; passes to be required for Ram Darbar visits

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI to raise gold lending LTV to 85% for loans under Rs 2.5 lakh: Malhotra

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,610; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,04,100

Gold

Xi-Trump call signals thaw in tensions; gold dips 1%, silver at 13-yr high

Gold

Xi-Trump call signals thaw in tensions; gold dips 1%, silver at 13-yr high

     
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,290.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,440.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,07,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,18,100. 
  
US gold prices slipped more than 1 per cent on Saturday after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report dampened hopes for imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, while silver soared to its highest level since 2012.
 
Spot gold fell 1.1 per cent to $3,316.13 an ounce, as of 02:28 p.m. ET (1828 GMT), but rose 0.8 per cent for the week so far.
 
US gold futures settled 0.8 per cent lower at $3,346.60.
 
Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $35.96, after hitting a more than 13-year high earlier. Platinum rose 2.5 per cent to $1,158.20, highest since March 2022, while palladium was up 3.9 per cent to $1,045.45. Both the metals were on track for weekly gains.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

More From This Section

gold and silver, silver, gold

Gold holds as traders await US payrolls data, silver hits 13-year high

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,02,100

Why are crude oil prices rising? Check reasons, outlook & trading strategy

Why are crude oil prices rising? Check reasons, outlook & trading strategy

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,070; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,200

Gold Bar

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,850; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,100

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices Gold and silver gold and silver prices Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon