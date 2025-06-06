Friday, June 06, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,610; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,04,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,610; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,04,100

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,310

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,760. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,04,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,310.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,610.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,760.

Also Read

Gold

Xi-Trump call signals thaw in tensions; gold dips 1%, silver at 13-yr high

Gold

Xi-Trump call signals thaw in tensions; gold dips 1%, silver at 13-yr high

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,02,100

Gold

Gold vs Treasuries: New data shows why gold may be the ultimate safe haven

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹97,320, silver price declines ₹100 to ₹99,800

     
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,310.
 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,460.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,04,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,14,100.
  
US gold rose on Friday and was set for weekly gains, as a spate of weak US economic data outweighed optimism from President Donald Trump's call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, while investors awaited US payroll data.
 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,362.89 an ounce, as of 0152 GMT. Bullion is up 2.3 per cent for the week so far.
US gold futures also climbed 0.3 per cent to $3,386.20.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.9 per cent to $35.71 per ounce, still hovering near 12-year high, platinum rose 1.4 per cent to $1,146.20, while palladium was up 0.5 per cent to $1,010.73. All three metals were headed for weekly gains.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

More From This Section

gold and silver, silver, gold

Gold holds as traders await US payrolls data, silver hits 13-year high

Why are crude oil prices rising? Check reasons, outlook & trading strategy

Why are crude oil prices rising? Check reasons, outlook & trading strategy

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,070; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,200

Gold Bar

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,850; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,100

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG

Oil companies cut commercial LPG price by ₹24; new rate effective June 1

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon