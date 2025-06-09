Monday, June 09, 2025 | 07:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold prices dip ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹97,960

Gold prices dip ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹97,960

Gold and silver price today: The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,790. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,17,900

Gold

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,960 | (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹97,960 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,06,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,790.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,960.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,110.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹89,790.
 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,940.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,06,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,17,900
   
Gold prices fell on Monday as a stronger-than-expected US jobs report cooled expectations of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. At the same time, optimism over easing trade tensions between the US and China weighed on the bullion's safe-haven demand.
 
Three of US President Donald Trump's top aides will meet with their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday for talks aimed at resolving the trade dispute between the two largest economies that has kept global markets on edge.
 
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $3,303.19 an ounce, as of 0056 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.7 per cent to $3,323.40.
 
Spot silver remains unchanged at $35.94 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5 per cent to $1,163.10, while palladium was down 0.5 per cen to $1,041.75
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

